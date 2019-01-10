PERSONAL FINANCE

Dollar stretching tips for federal workers without a paycheck

On Friday, 800,000 federal workers will miss their first paycheck since the partial government shutdown began on December 22.

The lack of a payday isn't making their bills go away. Unpaid federal workers owe $438 million in mortgage and rent payments in January alone, according to Zillow.

With the help of Nerdwallet, we put together these important tips to stretch your dollars during the shutdown and ensure your credit score doesn't take a hit:
  • Make it a priority to call your creditors and ask for leniency. They are hearing from impacted federal workers and many have programs in place.


  • AT&T and Duke Energy are offering flexible payments for people impacted by the shutdown.


  • Prioritize your bills, including shelter, food, heat, electricity and whatever else you need to be able to work, like child care and phone service.


  • Use 211. 2-1-1.org is a website that helps connect people to local social services. You can also call 211 to talk to someone who can help you.


  • Many credit unions and banks are offering no interest or low-interest loans for federal workers.
