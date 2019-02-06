TROUBLESHOOTER

Don't get ripped off on your Valentine's Day flowers

EMBED </>More Videos

Now is the time to start planning to make sure you get the most for your money on Valentine's Day.

Diane L. Wilson
Valentine's Day is a week away, and now is the time to start planning to make sure you get the most for your money.

Every year I get several complaints the day after Valentine's Day that involves flower orders. Some viewers tell me their sweetheart didn't get the flowers they sent, others complaint the flowers are nothing like they expected when they placed the order.

You want to make sure the business you're ordering through will get those flowers delivered and not just take your money. Alyssa Gutierrez with the BBB of Eastern North Carolina says research is key, "Take a little bit of time. Know what's good, know what's bad and know what kind of risk you are taking with what type of company you are dealing with."

Gutierrez suggests not just looking at the reviews on flower company's website, do further research and make sure the reviews are verified.

It's best if you order early and allow enough time for shipping. Before you pay, make sure you ask if there is a guaranteed delivery date and time. Ask about their policy as to what happens if they can't make the delivery as promised. If you can, pay with a credit card so you can dispute the charge if there is a problem with the flower order.

While ordering online is convenient and quick, it doesn't always mean what you pay, will all go toward the flowers. Often that online order will eventually go to a local florist. Larry Wood with Ninth Street Flowers explains, "There's a skimming between the fees and percentage they take off of the product. The local florist that eventually gets that order is given about 65 to 70 percent of what they spent. If they think they've spent $100, I might get $65, well I'm doing it based off what $65 looks like."

Wood adds just because the picture online looks full and with specific flowers, the small print online allows for substitutions. Larry offers this advice if you want to guarantee the flowers you order are made from a local florist, "Search the word florist with the zip code you're trying to have the flowers delivered to and skip down to where you get the organic search results and usually you can find someone who is local. You can ask what's fresh, what's available, and you're going to get someone who gets something in more recently, and you're going to get full value."

You can also save on delivery fees, by ordering from a local florist and picking the flowers up yourself, or of course, several grocery stores are also offering deals. If you do order online, make sure you read how it will be delivered, some of these big online companies flowers are shipped in a box, and the person getting the flowers will have to have a vase and arrange them, so just be aware of that.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financevalentine's daypersonal financegift ideasgiftstroubleshooterRaleighNC
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TROUBLESHOOTER
Scam alert: Protect yourself from tax identity theft
Troubleshooter: Airline promises $900 in vouchers but reneges
New charges for paver banned from operating in NC
5 things to know before paying for a new vehicle warranty
More troubleshooter
PERSONAL FINANCE
5 mistakes you're making with your money
Unlicensed contractor admits taking money, doing illegal work
Tax filing season opens days after government shutdown ends
Papa John's to give $500K to historically black college in Greensboro
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
'Joke was on me:' Mom says Raleigh officers aimed guns at son with autism
Former WTVD anchor seeks law change after hip-replacement nightmare
WATCH: Pollen floats off Cary bush in February
Marie Kondo tidying up: Why now could be the time to shop at thrift stores
Jayme Closs kidnapping suspect ordered to stand trial
Warrants: Sexually explicit messages led police to arrest Durham man
Motorist charged after Wake County crash leaves woman dead
2-year-old gets stuck in claw machine
Show More
Pardoned inmate Alice Johnson moved to tears by SOTU praise
3 workers pinned under tractor-trailer on I-95 in Robeson County
1 arrested, 1 at-large following police chase in Wake County
FACT CHECK: 2019 State of the Union address
East Wake Academy student spends 10th birthday helping others
More News