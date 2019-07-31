Duke economist reveals why Fed may cut interest rates despite seemingly strong economy

Sarah Bloom Raskin

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Today, the Federal Reserve Board will meet and there's widespread anticipation the Feds will lower interest rates. If so, it would be first time since 2008.Experts said the Fed is considering an interest rate cut amid signals that the U.S. economy is slowing. Threats caused by a prolonged trade war with China, subpar inflation and a weaker global outlook all have economic experts worried about a downturn.Analysts are calling the possible interest rate cut an "insurance" cut because it would be made despite seemingly solid economic growth in order to inoculate the economy against the potential downturn.Duke University professor Sarah Bloom Raskin, who is a former Treasury official and governor of Federal Reserve Board. She kindly answered some questions about what the Federal Reserve is doing and why.The Fed is signaling that it is going to lower interest rates. It believes that it needs to do this in order to cushion the impact of trade tensions and weaker global demand.If the Fed lowers the federal funds rate, other borrowing rates may also fall. This could include the mortgage rates that home buyers confront when they need to finance a home purchase. Obviously, the larger the drop in the federal funds rate, the larger could be the drop in mortgage rates. Depending on how long those interest rates persist, and whether people predict that rates will stay low, will determine the effect on future home buyers. Mortgage rates are one factor that determine whether people want to buy homes, so you are right that lower mortgage rates could determine the pace of home buying.Gloria, you are right that generally speaking, the Fed cuts rates if it believes that the economy is slowing. In this case, the Fed is afraid that the economy might be slowing, and is saying that it wants to take a preemptive cut to see if it can cushion any blow that could come from a slowdown.I'm not sure I know how this might affect the Triangle! It's a great question, but my guess is that the rate cut may not be sufficiently big enough to do much. But perhaps there are some big projects in the wings that are very interest rate dependent. If so, maybe today's likely announcement will provide some kind of boost.(The responses have been edited for grammar)