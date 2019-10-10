Durham mom thought she found dream rental home on Zillow. She was scammed out of hundreds

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Angela Nunn thought she found her dream rental home using the website Zillow.
A three-bedroom, $200,000 house in North Durham. The rent just $1,085.
"I was excited! I was like, 'Oh my God that was easy,'" Angela said. "It had a beautiful porch on the back. A huge master bedroom with a walk-in-closet. It was perfect."
It was too good to be true.
Back in July, the mother of four was looking for something affordable on the real-estate site.
A couple days later, Angela said a man contacted her offering to rent her a home.
Via text, she says he gave her a code through an online lockbox company to access the home and emailed her a lease agreement.
But the catch was that Angela was told to immediately deposit her first month's rent and security deposit into his bank account.
"I withdrew $1,135," she said.
Later that afternoon, Angela learned from a third party vendor working with Zillow that the home was part of a rental scam.
Angela, a Durham school teacher battling breast cancer, was devastated.
"Why else would he have the correct code to get in if it wasn't on the up and up?" she asked.
In 2016, Troubleshooter Diane Wilson showed how easy it is to get access to a home.
Sites like Rently only charge 99 cents for perspective buyers and renters to access up to 20 listed homes.
That leaves the door open for scammers to trick you out of your money.
Corporal Mark Miller leads the Financial Crimes Investigative unit at the Durham Police Department and says they are reviewing five cases similar to Angela's involving the same scammer.
"Were basically trying to track the money and see where the money went and hopefully that connects to the right suspect," Miller said.
Police say it is difficult to track suspects because scammers use different names and often transfer money out of fraud accounts.
Experts suggest to always use a check and sign the lease in front of the person.
ABC11 reached out to Zillow for a response on how they monitor these schemes. We are awaiting to hear back.
