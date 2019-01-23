PERSONAL FINANCE

Enfield woman reels in big lottery prize, has plans for a seafood restaurant

Halifax woman plans to open seafood diner with lottery winnings.

ENFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) --
Sharae Carter has big plans for her newfound fortune. The Halifax County resident said she wants to open a seafood restaurant after winning a $250,000 lottery prize.

"My husband and I both love seafood and love to cook," Carter said. "We've wanted to open our own business for a long time, but never had the money until now. This is a dream come true."

Carter bought a scratch-off ticket at the Metro Mart on South McDaniel Street in Enfield.

She stopped there Friday to get snacks for her three little boys.



Carter claimed the prize Tuesday at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required taxes and withholdings, she took home $176,876 in prize money.
