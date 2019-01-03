PERSONAL FINANCE

Fayetteville ranked worst city in the US for jobs by WalletHub, economic development agency disagrees

Downtown Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Fayetteville is the worst city in the country for finding a job, according to a recent study done by WalletHub.

The company compared more than 180 U.S. cities against their job-market strength. They range from job opportunities to employment growth to monthly average starting salary.

Fayetteville came in last, clocking in at number 182.

In an interview with ABC11, Robert Van Geons, president of the Fayetteville Cumberland Economic Development Corporation, said that the study overlooks evident job growth in Fayetteville.

"I think availability of jobs is the number one thing here and right now there's more than 1,000 jobs available at our local Employment Security Division office today for people to apply for," he said. "I think we have over 5,000 people additionally working than we did two years ago."

Most of North Carolina's major cities fared well in the survey.

Raleigh was ranked number 63, with Durham falling behind nearly 30 spots at 93. The Triangle boasts higher numbers over Charlotte, one of the state's fastest growing cities.


RELATED: North Carolina remains one of the fastest growing states in the country
With Fayetteville's baseball stadium adding hundreds of jobs, the new Campbell's Soup plant, and a planned textile manufacturing facility, Fayetteville city leaders are disputing the survey on the basis of their expected job growth over the next three years. These are numbers the WalletHub survey failed to take into consideration.

Right now, there are more than 1,000 available jobs for dozens of companies in Cumberland County and Fayetteville, according to the Cumberland County Workforce Development Center.

"We need to get the word out because studies like this, even though we're moving forward, can play a role in people's decisions and perceptions of the community," said Geons.
