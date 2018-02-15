PERSONAL FINANCE

Filing your taxes yourself? 3 apps you should try

EMBED </>More Videos

Tax season is upon us and experts believe it's best to file your taxes as soon as you can. (WTVD)

By
Tax season is upon us and it's best to file your taxes as soon as you can.

Here are some apps you may want to considering downloading to ease the pains of tax time.

Turbo Tax: This app allows users to take photos of their W2 forms.

The app claims to search through over 350 different tax deductions and gives a 100 percent accuracy guarantee.

Tax Slayer: This app is perfect for those filing W2, 1040EZ, or 1040A forms.

And like Turbo Tax, it has a 100 percent accuracy guarantee.

H&R Block: The app store suggests that it is the perfect option for first-time filers or simple tax returns.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financetaxestechnologyapps
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Troubleshooter: Solar panels leave Sanford couple not seeing green
Good news for home buyers: Mortgage rates are down
Your credit score may soon be going up
Winning Powerball ticket worth $245 million sold in New York
Knightdale couple can finally get married after winning $250,000 lottery prize
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Show More
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
More News