2 first responder charities banned for taking millions of dollars from donations

Two charities claiming to help law enforcement officers and veterans are now banned from soliciting donations.

The Federal Trade Commission said the Disabled Police and Sheriff's Foundation and the American Veterans Foundation took millions of dollars from donors but only gave about 5 percent of the money to those in need.

ABC11 Troubleshooter Diane Wilson said it's important to look up reports and ratings for charities before you donate. Also don't be afraid to ask exactly how much of your donation will go to the cause you want to support.
