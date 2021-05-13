Gas Buddy estimates 71% of NC gas stations are still out of fuel but there was improvement overnight

That's a slight improvement from Wednesday night when 74 percent were out of fuel.
Gas Buddy reports there was limited overnight improvement in the Raleigh, Charlotte and Greensboro regions.
There's hopefully an end in sight with the Colonial Pipeline announcing Wednesday afternoon that it had begun the process of restarting operations.
"Some markets served by Colonial Pipeline may experience, or continue to experience, intermittent service interruptions during the start-up period. Colonial will move as much gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel as is safely possible and will continue to do so until markets return to normal," the company wrote in a statement.
Secretary of Energy Jennifer Mulhern Granholm tweeted on Thursday that things should be returning to normal by the end of the weekend.
Why is North Carolina being hit so hard?
There is no gasoline shortage in the U.S., according to government officials and energy analysts.
However, the Colonial Pipeline cyber attack exposed a critical vulnerability in how both crude oil and refined petroleum makes its way across the country and to gas stations.
EXPLAINER: There's plenty of gas in the U.S. The problem is getting it to NC without the Colonial Pipeline
Panic-buying taking toll on fuel supply and mental health
Refineries are what turn crude oil into gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, propane and any other number of products. They are spread across the country, but some of the largest are in Houston and New Orleans. That's where the Colonial Pipeline comes in -- transporting that gasoline directly to dozens of giant tanks across the southeast. These tanks, or terminals, are then what fill up smaller fuel trucks which haul up to 8,000 gallons of fuel to a local station.
All of the North Carolina terminal though are basically running on empty because the pipeline has shut down. Still, the main well has not run dry. There is plenty of gasoline at the refineries but the challenge is how to get it to North Carolina.
In the meantime, trucks, trains and even barges are hauling gasoline. But, at the Wilmington port, there is only room for two barges, and there's a significant wait time there for fuel trucks to fill up. Then there's the added drive time.
Panic-buying
The distribution problems, compounded with the panic-buying, have been draining supplies at thousands of gas stations in the Southeast.
The scene at gas stations was far from typical Wednesday after governors of both North Carolina and Virginia declared states of emergency to help ensure supply and access to gas.
Across the state, gas stations that actually had fuel saw long lines form as people panicked to fill up -- exactly what state leaders have said we all need to avoid doing.
During a news conference on Wednesday, Cooper again urged North Carolinians only to buy when you need gas.
"The shortages we're seeing is pretty much related to panic buying from people," he said. "I want to encourage people not to do that."
The impact
In Hillsborough, police said an elderly citizen who had a crucial medical appointment called dispatch on Wednesday, worried that they wouldn't have enough gas to get to their appointment.
Durham County workers on Wednesday were asked to start working remotely to save gas. Durham County Manager Wendell Davis said he was directing the fueling of county vehicles "to be limited to mission-critical activities only."
Priority would be given to public safety vehicles responding to emergencies, he said.
American Airlines also announced it would have to start "tankering" fuel.
The means planes will load up on fuel in airports in states without supply issues and then fly to Charlotte with enough fuel to either not require a fill-up in Charlotte or require minimal fuel to continue on to the next destination.
A Shell gas station on South Saunders Street in Raleigh was one of the few places to actually have gas on Wednesday but eventually ran out.
ALL OUT. This @Shell gas station in Raleigh actually had gas. They’re now out. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/Yj1oOMIIDQ— Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) May 12, 2021
Some drivers said they waited as long as 45 minutes to fill up.
In Durham, some drivers pleaded with their neighbors to save the gas for people who really need it.
"It ends up costing businesses money," said Travis McKee. "People freaking out like it's an apocalypse. That costs money. We don't need people filling up a 55-gallon drum to fill their tanks."
Attorney General Josh Stein's office said on Wednesday that there have been 392 calls to the price gouging hot line since Cooper declared the state of emergency earlier this week.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.