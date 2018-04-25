PERSONAL FINANCE

Hefty prices to stay at the pumps

Gas prices are at a near three-year high and they're only going to keep climbing. (WTVD)

Gas prices are at a near three-year high and they're only going to keep climbing.

The average price for a gallon of regular in North Carolina is $2.67 and nationally, it's $2.78, according to AAA.

Demand is high and the cost of crude oil is rising.

Experts said gas prices are expected to go even higher as we get closer to Memorial Day.

AAA ways to conserve fuel

  • Slow down - the faster you drive the more fuel you use. Every 5 mph over 50 mph is like paying an additional $0.18 per gallon, according to the Department of Energy
  • Share work or school rides by carpooling or consider public transportation
  • Do not use your trunk for storage - the heavier your car, the more fuel it uses
  • Combine errands - if possible, park in a central spot and walk from place to place
