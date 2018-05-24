MEMORIAL DAY

Gas prices spike ahead of Memorial Day weekend, we found the cheapest locations around the Triangle

EMBED </>More Videos

North Carolina's average for a gallon of regular Thursday is $2.78. (WTVD)

By
Gas prices are rising, much like the temperatures, ahead of the holiday weekend. AAA Carolina says the national average is $2.94, which is the highest price point going into Memorial Day weekend since 2014.

North Carolina's average for a gallon of regular Thursday is $2.78. That's up 12 cents over two weeks.

Clint Mitchell says each trip to the pump costing more.

"It used to be in the 30s, now it's in the 40s," Clint Mitchell said of his bill each time he heads to the pump.

The jump is changing some Memorial Day plans.

"I'm just staying around here," said Mitchell.

ABC11 found the some of the lowest places to get gas Thursday:

$2.68 - Shell at 1102 E NC-54 (Durham)

$2.69 - Costco at 1021 Pine Plaza Drive (Apex)

$2.65 - Pure at 101 E Cornwallis Road (Durham)

$2.69 - Shell at 2005 New Hope Church Road (Raleigh)

$2.69 - Sam's Club at 11460 Royal Cotton Road (Wake Forest)

We also figured out how much it'll cost folks to go to popular destinations based on the statewide average.

If your car gets 25 miles to the gallon, from Downtown Raleigh it will cost you approximately $54.72 roundtrip to Asheville, $28.68 to Wrightsville, and $42.93 to Nags Head.

Some drivers are concerned about the rest of the workweek.

Ethel Thorne says she manages a group home and is often taking her clients to and from the doctors.

"I drive around I say from 9 in the morning till about 6 in the afternoon, so I'm constantly on the road so sometimes I'm filling up twice," said Thorne. "Especially, when you're filling up it's a big deal."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financememorial daygas pricesfinanceNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MEMORIAL DAY
Not forgotten: 13 years ago, Bragg soldier died, memory lives on
Veterans service, struggles highlight importance of Freedom Balloon Fest
Memorial Day by the numbers
Memorial Day by the numbers
Remembering fallen heroes this Memorial Day
More memorial day
PERSONAL FINANCE
Troubleshooter: Solar panels leave Sanford couple not seeing green
Good news for home buyers: Mortgage rates are down
Your credit score may soon be going up
Winning Powerball ticket worth $245 million sold in New York
Knightdale couple can finally get married after winning $250,000 lottery prize
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Show More
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
Sorry, not sorry -- UNC student government weighs in on 'Silent Sam' toppling
More News