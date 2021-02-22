Get paid $2,000 to sleep at 5-star luxury resort

Ever wished you could get paid for sleeping? Well, that could soon be a reality for one lucky person.
SleepStandards.com is looking to pay someone $2,000 to spend five nights sleeping in different environments--including one night at a 5-star luxury resort.
The hire will also be asked to write a report about each night's sleep.
You must apply for the job before March 31. The application includes a video submission about why you would be a good choice.
Click here for details on how to apply.
