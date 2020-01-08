Repeat lottery winner: Hillsborough man wins $233K jackpot with second winning lottery ticket

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- This Hillsborough man has to be one of the luckiest guys in the world.Friday, Richard Moreau won the lottery...for the second time."I take whatever luck I can get," Moreau said. "There's so much bad that happens out there, that you've got to take the good when it comes. Winning a second time feels amazing. It's a good start to the New Year."Moreau first won a Cash 5 jackpot in May 2017. That winning lottery ticket was worth a healthy $70,539, but Moreau wasn't finished.Friday, January 3, Moreau went to The Quickie Mart on South Churton Street in Hillsborough. There he bought another lottery ticket."I had some numbers that were eating at me all day so I put them down."Hours later, his wife woke him up."She woke me up around 1:30 a.m. yelling, 'Get up! You won. You won,'" Moreau said. "I told her she was looking at them wrong and to go back to sleep. When she said she wasn't, I checked the ticket. I had to look at it three different times before it sunk in."Moreau claimed his prize Tuesday. After taxes, he took home $165,141.