House shopping: Here's what $250,000 can get you in two different Raleigh neighborhoods

3 bedrooms (all upstairs)

2.5 bathrooms

1,600 square feet

Deck overlooking sizable backyard space

Approximately 15 minutes drive to downtown

4 bedrooms (all upstairs)

2 bathrooms

Just under 1,800 square feet

Fenced in backyard with a storage shed

Sizable deck with storage space underneath

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Everyone's moving to the Triangle.The area's population has seen tremendous growth for the last 10 years and with that comes rising home costs. Families are always looking for ways to save money and make their dollar go further. That's why we're looking at two different Raleigh homes to give you an idea of what you can get for your money.The influx of jobs, universities, acclaimed public schools and high quality of life have drawn families from all over the country, helping make North Carolina one of the most populous states.We've compared two Raleigh homes currently on the market priced around $250,000.Located in the Hedingham neighborhood in East Raleigh, this two-story, recently renovated home is off of New Hope Road and close to I-440. It's a move-in ready property along a cul-de-sac.Keller Williams Realtor Chris Hurley says it's a great home for a family looking for a detached lifestyle."It's got a really nice feel to what I would consider a move-in ready type home," Chris said.The home was built in 1992, but carries many updated features. The paint is fresh and countertops are updated along with the stainless steel appliances.Built in 1985, this split-level home carries a distinct look and feel that carries bedrooms on the first and second floor along with separate living spaces. This home is located in southwest Raleigh and just down the road from I-40.The format allows for privacy and can provide entertaining areas both upstairs and downstairs. Location-wise, it's convenient to downtown and nearby universities. This home is down the road from the State Farmers' Market and across the street is Carolina Pines Park."We're in a great location," said Realtor Katie Lynam. "It's very close to downtown Raleigh. It still feels very private."There are several updated features, including the kitchen countertops and appliances. Both bathrooms were also recently renovated. A big utility room and a sizable front yard are other highlights of the home.