PERSONAL FINANCE

IRS recalling 46,000 workers to handle taxes without pay

EMBED </>More Videos

The government shutdown has become the longest in U.S. history. Here's what happened and what will happen if the situation is not resolved.

WASHINGTON, D.C. --
The Internal Revenue Service is recalling about 46,000 of its employees furloughed by the government shutdown, nearly 60 percent of its workforce, to handle tax returns and pay out refunds. The employees won't be paid.

With the official start of the tax filing season coming Jan. 28, the Trump administration has promised that taxpayers owed refunds will be paid on time, despite the disruption in government services caused by the partial shutdown now in its fourth week.

There had been growing concern that the shutdown would delay refunds going out because the money wouldn't be available for them from Congress.

Last week, the administration said customary shutdown policies will be reversed to make the money available and refund payments on time possible.

RELATED STORIES:
Consumer protection services unavailable during government shutdown
Open restrooms, trash pickup happening at Outer Banks parks
RDU travelers say airport workers affected by government shutdown should be paid
Government shutdown becomes longest closure in US history
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financeIRSgovernment shutdownPresident Donald TrumpWashington DC
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Federal workers protest in Raleigh as shutdown reaches 21 days
Dollar stretching tips for federal workers without a paycheck
'Holding us hostage:' NC woman can't sell home because of government shutdown
Air traffic controller says government shutdown, no pay adds stress
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Chancellor Carol Folt to leave UNC earlier than expected
Warrant: Trooper was shot in the neck, face in Wilson County
Spirit Airlines comes to RDU, announces non-stop flights to 7 cities
Girlfriend says 2 suspects in trooper shooting had 'nothing to do with it'
Cary-based U.S. Veterans Corps helps Coast Guard families affected by government shutdown
Fayetteville man charged with rape also linked to unsolved rape case in 1998
Watch: Silent Sam statue removed from UNC campus
Fayetteville police looking for man they say is connected to fatal shooting
Show More
Toddler found dead in freezing temperatures
Woman drinking wine from Pringles can banned from Walmart
Raleigh man says he was shot after hearing knocks at front door
Child strapped into car seat falls out of moving car in Minnesota
3 young children die after getting trapped in chest freezer
More News