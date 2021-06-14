I-Team

IRS says it's working 'as fast as possible' after complaints about tax refund delays

By Samantha Chatman
EMBED <>More Videos

IRS says it's working 'as fast as possible' after complaints about tax refund delays

CHICAGO -- The IRS says its employees are continuing to work hard to deliver tax refunds as fast as possible to taxpayers amid complaints from some who say they have yet to receive them.

This comes as the WLS I-Team is getting flooded with calls from frustrated people who never thought it would take this long to receive their tax refund.

Many people who said they filed their return in February or March, and they say this wait is flat out ridiculous.

RELATED: Child Tax Credit: Up to $300 per child paid 6 times to US families: Here's when money arrives

ABC7 reached out to the IRS to get an update on the process. The agency responded in a statement saying, "This is an unprecedented time for the IRS given the pandemic, new tax laws, and three rounds of stimulus payments. This scenario is unfolding at a time when the IRS has fewer resources and staffing than a decade ago...The IRS knows this is a critical time for taxpayers, and we continue to do everything we can to help."

The IRS says as of May they've issues more than 101 million refunds. But for many who haven't gotten their refunds, they want to know when their money is coming.

IRS says it's working 'as fast as possible' after complaints about tax refund delays.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeirstaxesu.s. & worldi team
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
I-TEAM
As COVID-19 cases creep up in some states, NC trends remain steady
NC is prepared for hurricane season, says the guy who's seen it all
Parents push for classroom cameras to protect students with disabilities
Parents, education advocates frustrated with end of grade tests
TOP STORIES
2 Bragg paratroopers found dead in barracks over the weekend
Tropical depression forms off NC coast
Teen gets associate's degree, IT certificate before HS graduation
Win big prizes by simply shopping in downtown Raleigh
NC plantation cancels event depicting slave owners as fugitives
LATEST: Wake County holding vaccine boot camp
NC to vote on postponing Raleigh's 2021 municipal election
Show More
130 mph Raleigh chase on I-540 ends in crash: Police
NC State knocks off Arkansas 3-2, advances to College World Series
RDU to unveil 'Carry On' campaign
Novavax says COVID-19 vaccine shows 90.4% overall efficacy
Some residents against Raleigh's East End Market now give green light
More TOP STORIES News