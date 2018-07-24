PERSONAL FINANCE

Justice catches up to IRS scammers

The IRS scam has cost U.S. residents hundreds of millions of dollars. (WTVD)

The IRS scam has cost U.S. residents hundreds of millions of dollars over the years, and now 21 people involved in the scam have been sentenced for their roles.

The Department of Justice said the operation, based out of India, targeted U.S residents.

ABC11 warned you about this scam for years.

Scammers call pretending to be with the IRS and claim you owe taxes and you must pay up or face arrest.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said, "This case represents one of the most significant victories to date in our continuing efforts to combat elder fraud and the victimization of the most vulnerable members of the U.S. public."

While the call centers were based out of India, the DOJ claimed the proceeds from the scam were sent back to the ringleaders in the U.S., who were all sentenced up to 22 in jail.

In addition to the 21 people sentenced on Friday, the DOJ said three other conspirators were sentenced earlier this year for laundering proceeds from the scam.

While the people involved in this case were active from 2012 to 2016, this scam is still going strong today so be on guard anytime you get a call from someone claiming to be with the IRS.

Click here to see IRS tips.
