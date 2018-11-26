A Bank of America ATM in north Harris County was temporarily shut down after it was mistakenly giving out $100 bills.The machine dispensed $100 bills by mistake for a short time overnight. When word got out, cars started lining up at the bank off FM 1960 and I-45, but deputies showed up and dispersed the crowd, shutting the machine down.Now Bank of America officials say those customers fortunate enough to get the extra cash can keep the money.The company issued the following statement: "This was an incident at a single ATM in Houston caused when a vendor incorrectly loaded $100 bills in place of $10 bills. We have resolved the matter. Customers will be able to keep the additional money dispensed."