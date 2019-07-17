Lending someone your car could put you at financial risk

Insurance typically stays with the car, not the driver.
That means if someone has an accident while driving your vehicle your insurance would be responsible for paying any claims.
If the person who borrowed the car has insurance, their policy would be considered secondary coverage. Conditions vary by policy so it is important for you to understand exactly what and who your policy covers.
A new survey from Esurance found that 36% of those who responded said they would lend their car to someone who is not listed on their insurance.
The survey also found:
- Most respondents said they would trust their parent or sibling with their car more than they trust their significant other
- Gen Z drivers are less likely to lend their cars than Baby Boomers
- Drivers over 40 were more likely to drive distracted than those aged 18-24