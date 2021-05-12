Gas stations in Raleigh, across NC struggle to keep tanks filled days after Colonial Pipeline hack

That comes days after Gov. Roy Cooper preemptively declared a state of emergency, lifting some fuel regulations to help ensure there is enough fuel supply available throughout the state..
Across the state gas stations with fuel are seeing long lines form as people panic to fill up and top off their vehicles--exactly what state leaders say we all need to avoid doing.
That panic buying makes the situation worse--just like it did with toilet paper and cleaning supplies at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic or like it does with bread and milk ahead of storms.
According to Gas Buddy, nearly one in four gas stations in North Carolina were out of fuel as of 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Before this week, the fuel distribution infrastructure in North Carolina was already strained due to a shortage of authorized hazardous materials drivers. However, that driver shortage isn't the main reason for gas stations running out of gas right now.
After the cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline, which runs from Texas to New Jersey and supplies 70 percent of the fuel to the Southeast, restricted allocations were placed on fuel distributors in North Carolina. That means they were not allowed to load and transport as much fuel as they had in previous weeks.
Colonial Pipeline remains mostly shutdown Wednesday morning. However, the company's CEO reportedly told Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm that the company would decide by the close of business Wednesday if it could safely restart the pipeline.
When that restart happens, it will still take a few days for the fuel supply to ramp back up to normal levels.
Drone video shows long lines at gas station in Youngsville
Fill up struggles
It took four stops in Wake County for Tommia to find any gas Tuesday night.
"I was definitely surprised about what was going on," Tommia said. "I found out yesterday but didn't take it seriously at first, but yes it's alarming." She waited her turn for 30 minutes at a Speedway off Highway 70 in Garner.
While Tommia needed the fuel for her commute, Dee Boyd does not need it just yet.
"I'm not going to even run around looking for gas," Boyd said. "I went places, they were empty or there were just long lines. After a while, I said 'I got a half a tank, I'll just wait and I think it will resolve itself. I really do.'"
And just as I finish my live report, a @sheetz truck rolls in with 9,000 gallons of gas! Lots of people happy out here right now #ABC11 #gasshortage pic.twitter.com/CEhuFI6i3r— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) May 12, 2021
In Selma, where part of the Colonial Pipeline runs, Chopper 11HD captured tanker trucks going in and out to pick up gas to deliver across the region.
"I expect there will be outages at the pumps at retail sites throughout the weekend," said Craig Stephenson, CEO of Cary Oil Company.
They serve 250 retailers in North Carolina and 800 throughout the Southeast.
"We're right in the middle of the supply chain," he said. "It is a temporary matter. It will be resolved. It's going to take some time."
'Please don't rush' to get gas, Cooper says amid fuel concerns
If you can conserve gas, that will help.
Federal officials said a large part of the pipeline resumed operations manually Monday and Colonial should be able to restart most of its operations by the end of the week.
Sheetz told ABC11 there are no widespread outages at their locations but some grades of gas could be temporarily unavailable.
"As the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline continues, our teams at Sheetz are working to address any supply issues at our store locations. As of now, there are no widespread outages at our stores, although certain grades of gasoline could be temporarily unavailable while our fueling teams replenish supplies. We apologize for any inconvenience caused to our customers and thank them for their patience while we navigate this situation," said Nick Ruffner with Sheetz.