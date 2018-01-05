You have two chances to become a mega-millionaire this weekend.It's the first time in the history of the Mega Millions or Powerball games that both jackpots have grown to more than $400 million at the same time, according to NC Education Lottery officials.Friday night's drawing is for the Mega Millions' $450 million jackpot, or a $281.2 million lump sum. Saturday night, the Powerball drawing is for $570 million, or a $358.5 million lump sum.At Taz's Supermarket in downtown Raleigh, players have big dreams for what they'd do with the winnings."I'm almost retirement age, but this will make me retire a little bit sooner," said Isaiah Wilson.Frank Gangi, who's playing both games for a chance to win, said he hopes to do something nice for his family.Buy some property in Raleigh, build a couple houses," he said.The odds of winning both jackpots is 1 in 88 quadrillion.Lottery officials suggest checking your ticket closely even if you don't hit the jackpot; there are nine different ways you can win cash in either game.Raleigh's Peace Street Market has sold a $10,000 winning Powerball ticket.Kyle Hayes said that's one reason he wanted to buy his ticket there Friday."It looks like a lot of winning tickets have been sold here, so we'll see what happens," he said.Since the Powerball and Mega Millions games started in North Carolina, in 2006 and 2010 respectively, there have been six top-prize winners in our state.If you do win, lottery officials suggest signing the back of your ticket and keeping it in a safe place. Take your time getting legal and financial advice too, since you'll have 180 days to claim your prize.