Mega Millions jackpot at $1.6 billion for winning numbers drawing tonight, highest ever

The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $1.6 billion, the highest lottery drawing in the country's history.

Tonight's Mega Millions drawing comes with a $1.6 billion prize, the largest lottery drawing in the country's history. It comes with a cash option of $904 million.

What are the biggest lottery jackpots ever?

This will be both the largest Mega Millions drawing ever and the largest overall lottery jackpot.

Before this, the highest jackpot in U.S. history was a Powerball drawing of $1.586 billion in 2016.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

The next Mega Millions drawing will be Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET. Ticket sales close 15 minutes before.

How big is the Powerball now?

The Mega Millions jackpot is not the only big jackpot this week. The Powerball jackpot for Saturday's drawing is up to $620 million. That means $2.2 billion combined is up for grabs.


Why is the Mega Millions jackpot so big?

This jackpot has grown so big because the last winning ticket was drawn on July 24. A California office pool of 11 co-workers shared $543 million, the largest prize ever won on a single ticket in the game.

Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner.

What are the odds of winning the Mega Millions?

Overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1:302,575,350.
How do you play the Mega Millions?

Tickets have six numbers, all of which must be matched to win the jackpot. You can choose your own six numbers or have them assigned by choosing Easy Pick/Quick Pick. Each number goes from 1 to 70, except for the final number which ranges from 1 to 25.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets may be purchased for $2.

What were the winning Mega Millions numbers on Friday?

The winning numbers are: 15-23-53-65-70 Mega Ball: 7. No one scored a jackpot-winning ticket.

