Personal Finance

Mega Millions jackpot at $372M; next winning numbers drawing tonight

There are only three Mega Millions winning numbers drawings before Christmas, so there are a few more chances for a merry Christmas for one or more lucky ticket holders as the jackpot keeps rolling.

An estimated jackpot of $372 million will be up for grabs in the Tuesday drawing after no tickets matched all six numbers drawn Friday night. Those winning numbers were 17-21-29-39-56 with 22 as the MegaBall and a Megaplier of 3X.

According to Mega Millions, Tuesday's estimated jackpot is the 14th largest prize in the history of the game.

QUICK MEGA MILLIONS FACTS

- Current jackpot is $372 million; cash option of $251.6 million
- Jackpots start at $40 million
- Overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1:302,575,350

- Drawings are at 10 p.m. (CT) every Tuesday and Friday

Related Lottery Content
How does the lottery jackpot grow so high?
10 largest jackpots in history
Lottery jackpots: Things to consider if you win
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeu.s. & worldmega millionsconsumerlottery
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Severe weather risk for NC could bring storms, damaging winds
Parents upset after consultants' decision to keep MVP curriculum
Documents show UNC paid $75K to keep Confederate group off campus
Does it really snow 10 days after we hear thunder?
Each state's most popular holiday toy revealed
What J.J Abrams and Daisy Ridley stole from the Star Wars set
Raleigh man's academy gets young people on right track
Show More
Police investigating string of Wake County hair salon thefts
City of Durham workers claim hostile work environment, demand change
New program lets students report school concerns anonymously
Couple marries at Calif. grave to honor bride's grandfather
Vance SRO fired after slamming 6th grader to the ground; new allegation surfaces
More TOP STORIES News