PERSONAL FINANCE

These numbers could give you the best shot at the $512 million Mega Millions jackpot

EMBED </>More Videos

Buying a lotto ticket? Check out these tips before you play Mega Millions.

By
The Mega Millions jackpot has swelled to over half a billion dollars ahead of tonight's drawing, and the odds are against us.

One report says there's a one in 302 million chance of winning the $512 million jackpot. But there are things you can do to boost the odds of becoming a multi-millionaire.

Looking at all the past Megaball numbers from this year alone, there are three numbers that have been equally picked the most: 14, 22 and 23.

For the other combinations, experts say you have a better chance of winning if you choose your own numbers over the quick pick. The quick pick numbers are computer generated and tend to be repeated.

What can you do with $512 million? You can buy your own jet, an island in the Bahamas, or even a baseball team.

Your newfound riches could also buy you 10 days on the International Space Station.

The jackpot has a cash option of $303 million, which is obviously still not a bad chunk of change.

The drawing is at 10 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financelotterymega millionsjackpot
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Mega Millions $433M jackpot is 6th-largest in game's history
Family feuds over $1.2 million winning lottery ticket
Target offers teachers a 15 percent discount on school supplies
Injured vets could be owed hefty tax refund after DOD error
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Report: Chuck Kaiton out as Hurricanes announcer after 39 seasons
Woman hit during traffic stop in Cumberland County
Myrtle Beach waterspout classified as EF-0 tornado
Boyfriend of missing college student speaks out
Man arrested for exercising naked at Planet Fitness gym
2 dead after plane crashes in Lincoln County field
Gun rights activists allowed to post plans for 3-D printed guns online
Girl befriends UPS driver who brought her life-saving medications
Show More
Hersheypark set to reopen Tuesday following flooding
Thailand's soccer boys prepare to ordain as Buddhist novices
Who writes NC's ballot questions? Sec. of State fires back at NC legislature
I-Team: Doctors can file to take guardianship of mental-health patients away from parents
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish snacks
More News