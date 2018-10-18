PERSONAL FINANCE

Mega Millions jackpot grows to $970 million

Here's what you should know if you're thinking of playing the Mega Millions. (Julio Cortez/AP Photo)

The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $970 million after nobody scored a winning ticket in Tuesday night's drawing. This is the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever, and second largest jackpot of any U.S. lottery game.

The winning numbers were 3, 45, 49, 61, 69 and MegaBall 9

Nine tickets matched five numbers to win the game's second prize. One of them, sold in Texas, included the optional Megaplier and is worth $5 million. The other eight are $1 million tickets, two of which were sold in Pennsylvania and one each in California, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, New Jersey and New York.

The Mega Millions jackpot is not the only big jackpot up for grabs this week. The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday's drawing is up to $345 million. That means $1.245 billion combined is up for grabs.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be Friday.

RELATED: The biggest Mega Millions, Powerball drawings ever

The only other lottery drawing to ever surpass this jackpot was a Powerball drawing of $1.586 billion in 2016.

As for this jackpot, it has grown so big because the last winning ticket was drawn on July 24. A California office pool of 11 co-workers shared $543 million, the largest prize ever won on a single ticket in the game.

The numbers for last Friday's drawing were 4, 24, 46, 61 and 70, plus the MegaBall 7.

Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1:302,575,350.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
