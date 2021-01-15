Mega Millions numbers for $750M jackpot revealed

A look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

A $750 million jackpot is up for grabs in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing, while Saturday's Powerball jackpot is worth $640 million.The Mega Millions prize is now the fifth-largest in U.S. history, after no one hit the jackpot in Tuesday's drawing.Friday night's winning numbers were: 12, 43, 11, 3, 38 and a Megaball of 9.The current Powerball jackpot is not far behind, with $640 million up for grabs in Saturday's drawing.Numbers for Wednesday night's Powerball drawing were: 4-19-23-25-49 and a Powerball of 14.This marks only the second time both of the national lottery games have topped $500 million.The odds of winning either of these jackpots are incredibly small: 1 in 292.2 million for Powerball and 1 in 302.5 million for Mega Millions.The jackpots listed by the both lotteries are for winners who opt to be paid through an annuity over 30 years. Nearly all winners take the cash option, which is less.Mega Millions and Powerball are both played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is offered in Puerto Rico.1. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)2. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, South Carolina)3. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, Wisconsin)4. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)5. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)6. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)7. $648 million, Mega Millions, Dec. 17, 2013 (two tickets, from California and Georgia)8. $590.5 million, Powerball, May 18, 2013 (one ticket, from Florida)9. $587.5 million, Powerball, Nov. 28, 2012 (two tickets, from Arizona and Missouri)10. $564.1 million, Powerball, Feb. 11, 2015 (three tickets, from North Carolina, Puerto Rico and Texas)