Mega Millions Results: Numbers drawn; Ohio winner get $372M jackpot

One lucky person in Ohio will be taking home the $372 million Mega Million jackpot after matching all five numbers and the Mega Ball for Tuesday's drawing.

Tuesday's winning numbers are: 22-30-53-55-56 Mega Ball: 16 Megaplier 2

The winning ticket was sold at a Giant Eagle in Mentor, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland. It's the 20th Mega Millions jackpot ticket sold in Ohio since the Ohio Lottery began selling in 2002.

The Giant Eagle will receive a $100,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

According to Mega Millions, Tuesday's estimated jackpot is the 14th largest prize in the history of the game.

In addition to the jackpot winners, three tickets matching five numbers were sold in Iowa, New York and West Virginia and a ticket matching five numbers with a Megaplier was sold in Pennsylvania.

QUICK MEGA MILLIONS FACTS

- Tuesday's jackpot was $372 million; cash option of $251.6 million
- Jackpots start at $40 million

- Overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1:302,575,350
- Drawings are at 10 p.m. (CT) every Tuesday and Friday

