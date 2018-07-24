PERSONAL FINANCE

These numbers could give you the best shot at the $522 million Mega Millions jackpot

EMBED </>More Videos

Buying a lotto ticket? Check out these tips before you play Mega Millions.

By
The Mega Millions jackpot has swelled to over half a billion dollars ahead of tonight's drawing, and the odds are against us.

One report says there's a one in 302 million chance of winning the $522 million jackpot. But there are things you can do to boost the odds of becoming a multi-millionaire.

Looking at all the past Megaball numbers from this year alone, there are three numbers that have been equally picked the most: 14, 22 and 23.

For the other combinations, experts say you have a better chance of winning if you choose your own numbers over the quick pick. The quick pick numbers are computer generated and tend to be repeated.

What can you do with $522 million? You can buy your own jet, an island in the Bahamas, or even a baseball team.

Your newfound riches could also buy you 10 days on the International Space Station.

The jackpot has a cash option of $303 million, which is obviously still not a bad chunk of change.

The drawing is at 10 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financelotterymega millionsjackpot
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Mega Millions $433M jackpot is 6th-largest in game's history
Family feuds over $1.2 million winning lottery ticket
Target offers teachers a 15 percent discount on school supplies
Injured vets could be owed hefty tax refund after DOD error
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Raleigh man beaten by officers files civil suit against state
Fuquay-Varina man accused of putting camera in woman's bedroom
Customers left with worthless gift cards after changes at Fayetteville day spa
Ivanka Trump closing her fashion brand
Report: Chuck Kaiton out as Hurricanes announcer after 39 seasons
Hot Cheetos may be to blame for teen having gallbladder removed
Senior citizen attacked at Brier Creek Walmart, forced to withdraw money
'Constitutional Amendment:' The two words provoking today's special session at the General Assembly
Show More
Several rescued from flooded Charlotte recycling business
Woman hit during traffic stop in Cumberland County
Myrtle Beach waterspout classified as EF-0 tornado
Boyfriend of missing college student speaks out
Gang of women steal $10,000 worth of Lululemon leggings
More News