Personal Finance

Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $418M jackpot

Tuesday could be a lucky day for someone as the Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $418 million.

It's the ninth-largest jackpot in the game's history. The winning numbers are: 9-21-34-42-50 Mega Ball: 21

RELATED: How does the lottery jackpot grow so high?
EMBED More News Videos

Each jackpot starts at $40 million, but how does it grow to hundreds of millions or more?



There was no jackpot winner for Friday night's drawing.

One ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold in New York. It is worth $2 million because the player utilized the Megaplier option, the Multi-State Lottery Association - which conducts the game - announced.

The $418 million jackpot comes with a cash option for $263.3 million.

RELATED: 10 largest jackpots in history

EMBED More News Videos

Here's what you should know if you're thinking of playing the Mega Millions.



Overall odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner.

RELATED: Lottery jackpots: Things to consider if you win

Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Drawings are held at 10 p.m. (CT) every Tuesday and Friday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financejackpotu.s. & worldmega millionslottery
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Lottery jackpots: Things you need to consider if you win
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
How does the lottery jackpot grow?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search underway for teen swimmer missing in Eno River Rock Quarry
4 hospitalized after crash closes New Bern Avenue in Raleigh for hours
Pine Knoll Shores swimmer saved by $20 boogie board
Murder suspect told deputy handcuff was too tight, briefly escaped
Broughton HS principal responds to claims of 'toxic' academic environment
Fayetteville thieves steal $10,000 worth of books from community college
Teen found shot dead in vehicle at Duke University Hospital
Show More
Ashley HomeStore partner to bring 161 jobs to Johnston County
New video shows aftermath of hiker rescue in Maui forest
City of Raleigh to move its garbage collection underground
RDU goes green with electric shuttle buses
Cumberland Co. fire departments issue 'mandatory manpower' during sweltering heat
More TOP STORIES News