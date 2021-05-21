Personal Finance

Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $515M jackpot

EMBED <>More Videos

How does the lottery jackpot grow?

The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $515 million for the winning numbers drawing Friday night.

The winning numbers are 6-9-17-18-48, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: 3

The grand prize comes with a cash option of $346.3 million. In the game's 19-year history, there have only been eight larger jackpots.

The jackpot has been growing since a $96 million jackpot was on February 16, 2021.

Lottery jackpots: Things to consider if you win
EMBED More News Videos

Each jackpot starts at $40 million, but how does it grow to hundreds of millions or more?



The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega Ball are 1 in 302,575,350. Tickets are sold in 45 states and the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Drawings are at 11 p.m. (ET) every Tuesday and Friday

A look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:


1. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)
2. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, South Carolina)
3. $1.050 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, Michigan)
4. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, Wisconsin)
5. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

6. 731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)
7. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)
8. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)
9. $648 million, Mega Millions, Dec. 17, 2013 (two tickets, from California and Georgia)
10. $590.5 million, Powerball, May 18, 2013 (one ticket, from Florida)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeu.s. & worldmega millionsconsumerlottery
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Caniacs and great weather helps Raleigh businesses bounce back
Health care worker staffing shortage only made worse by pandemic
Biden to host George Floyd's family at White House
NC reinstates work-search requirements for unemployment benefits
When do student loan payments restart?
What's the hold up on the East End Connector? NCDOT explains
Cary teen named one of the world's top young scientists
Show More
State investigators release findings in 2019 Durham gas explosion
George Floyd Memorial Foundation presents $25,000 scholarship to FSU
Side effects, mistrust top reasons NC residents are hesitant about COVID-19 vaccine
Doctors urge parents to get kids' HPV vaccinations back on track
Trump planning rallies in Ohio, Florida this summer
More TOP STORIES News