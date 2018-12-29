MEGA MILLIONS

Numbers drawn for Friday's $370M Mega Millions jackpot

The Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow after no one won the Christmas night drawing.

NEW YORK --
The numbers were drawn for Friday night's jackpot - an estimated $370 million. It has a cash option of $223.2 million, before taxes.

Friday's numbers were: 9 10 25 37 38 Mega Ball: 21

If no one wins Friday night's jackpot, the top prize for the New Year's Day drawing will be an estimated $415 million.

Tuesday night's numbers were: 8, 42, 50, 43, and 2, and the Mega Ball was 6.

There have been five jackpot wins so far in 2018.

A single ticket was sold in South Carolina in October for the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever, $1.5 billion.

But the winner of that prize has not yet claimed it.

Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

