'It will be resolved': Oil expert says shortages, long lines at NC gas stations are 'temporary'

It took four stops in Wake County for Tommia to find any gas Tuesday night.
"I was definitely surprised about what was going on," Tommia said. "I found out yesterday but didn't take it seriously at first but yes it's alarming."
She waited her turn for 30 minutes at a Speedway off Highway 70 in Garner.
While Tommia needed the fuel for her commute, Dee Boyd does not need it just yet.
"I'm not going to even run around looking for gas," Boyd said. "I went places, they were empty or there were just long lines. After a while, I said 'I got a half a tank, I'll just wait and I think it will resolve itself. I really do.'"
As of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Gas Buddy said around 50 percent of metro Raleigh area gas stations are without gasoline.
And just as I finish my live report, a @sheetz truck rolls in with 9,000 gallons of gas! Lots of people happy out here right now #ABC11 #gasshortage pic.twitter.com/CEhuFI6i3r— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) May 12, 2021
The lines at gas stations are in contrast what what Chopper 11 saw in Selma where part of the Colonial Pipeline runs and tanker trucks went in and out to pick up gas to deliver across the region.
"I expect there will be outages at the pumps at retail sites throughout the weekend," said Craig Stephenson, CEO of Cary Oil Company.
They serve 250 retailers in North Carolina and 800 throughout the Southeast.
"We're right in the middle of the supply chain," he said. "It is a temporary matter. It will be resolved. It's going to take some time."
If you can conserve gas, that will help.
Federal officials said a large part of the pipeline resumed operations manually on Monday and Colonial should be able to restart most of its operations by the end of the week.
Sheetz told ABC11 there are no widespread outages at their locations but some grades of gas could be temporarily unavailable.
"As the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline continues, our teams at Sheetz are working to address any supply issues at our store locations. As of now, there are no widespread outages at our stores, although certain grades of gasoline could be temporarily unavailable while our fueling teams replenish supplies. We apologize for any inconvenience caused to our customers and thank them for their patience while we navigate this situation," said Nick Ruffner with Sheetz.