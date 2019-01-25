GREENSBORO, N.C. --The chief executive of the Papa John's pizza chain says the company is giving $500,000 to a historically black North Carolina women's college trying to avoid losing its accreditation.
Please join us in sending a Thank you 🍕@PapaJohns 🍕CEO @stevemritchie for donating $500,000 to our college. We appreciate you and the company standing with us! #StandwithBennett this is a huge step towards our goal! 🙏🏿🙏🏾🙏🏽🙏🏼#PapaJohns #SteveRitchie pic.twitter.com/6F5NBzCwoy— Bennett College (@BennettCollege) January 24, 2019
CEO Steve Ritchie announced the gift to Bennett College Thursday on his Twitter page.
.@PapaJohns and The Papa John’s Foundation is proud to #StandwithBennett. The @BennettCollege mission is critical, and continues our legacy of supporting colleges around the country. https://t.co/Gtkxug5W47— Steve Ritchie (@stevemritchie) January 24, 2019
The college is trying to raise more than $5 million by Feb. 1 to stave off losing its status with the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.
In a news release, the company says it would support a national campaign to inspire participation in Bennett's fundraising campaign.'
Papa John's was embroiled in controversy last year when Forbes reported founder John Schnatter used a racial slur during a media training conference.
Schnatter apologized and resigned as chairman, but said his comments were taken out of context.