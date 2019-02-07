There were over 650,000 winners in last night's #Powerball draw! Including 1 ticket worth $1 MILLION and another worth $2 MILLION after selecting the Power Play 😎



Check your tickets to see if you won a prize 👉 https://t.co/v9q3NixLQ6 pic.twitter.com/gt3BkEKJQM — Powerball USA (@PowerballUSA) February 7, 2019

For the second time in a week, a ticket sold in North Carolina won a $2 million Powerball prize.The ticket in Wednesday night's drawing was sold at the 3 Point Market & Grill on Goforth Road in Kings Mountain.The winning numbers were 5-13-28-38-63 for the white balls and 21 for the red Powerball. For the second drawing in a row, $2 million was the largest prize won nationally in the Powerball drawing."This Powerball jackpot is turning out to be a lucky one for North Carolinians," said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. "We've already seen multiple $2 million wins. We're hoping that someone from North Carolina brings this jackpot home. "The winning ticket matched all five white balls drawn to win $1 million. Because someone added the extra $1 Power Play feature, the prize doubled to $2 million. The lucky ticket beat odds of 1 in 11.7 million.Margo Konopacke of Travelers Rest, SC, won the other $2 million Powerball prize. She bought her ticket on Saturday while she was shopping at the Publix on Greenville Highway in Hendersonville.The next Powerball drawing is Saturday. The current jackpot is $224 million, worth $136.4 million cash.