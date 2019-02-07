POWERBALL

Person wins $2M lottery ticket in Kings Mountain, makes for second multi-million NC ticket sold in one week

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WTVD) --
For the second time in a week, a ticket sold in North Carolina won a $2 million Powerball prize.

The ticket in Wednesday night's drawing was sold at the 3 Point Market & Grill on Goforth Road in Kings Mountain.

The winning numbers were 5-13-28-38-63 for the white balls and 21 for the red Powerball. For the second drawing in a row, $2 million was the largest prize won nationally in the Powerball drawing.



"This Powerball jackpot is turning out to be a lucky one for North Carolinians," said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. "We've already seen multiple $2 million wins. We're hoping that someone from North Carolina brings this jackpot home. "

The winning ticket matched all five white balls drawn to win $1 million. Because someone added the extra $1 Power Play feature, the prize doubled to $2 million. The lucky ticket beat odds of 1 in 11.7 million.

Margo Konopacke of Travelers Rest, SC, won the other $2 million Powerball prize. She bought her ticket on Saturday while she was shopping at the Publix on Greenville Highway in Hendersonville.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday. The current jackpot is $224 million, worth $136.4 million cash.
