Poker player turns $5 bet into $1 million at Borgata in Atlantic City

Walter Perez reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on December 24, 2018.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. --
A man playing poker at an Atlantic City casino has won $1 million on a $5 bet.

The man, identified only as Harold M. from Lakewood, made the three-card poker "6 Card Bonus" bet Saturday afternoon at the Borgata Hotel Casino.

He then hit a royal straight flush of diamonds, a hand that overcame 1-to-20 million odds.

The man was dealt the 10, queen and ace of diamonds.

The dealer's hand was the nine, jack and king of diamonds.

Casino officials say it's the first time this bet has been hit at the Borgata.
