Just as the Mega Millions mania is dying down, frenzy over the Powerball is heating up. There was no winner in the drawing on Wednesday night, sending the jackpot to $750 million.
What were the winning numbers on Wednesday night?
The winning numbers are: 3, 21, 45, 53, 56 and Powerball 22. No one hit all six numbers.
When is the next Powerball drawing?
The next drawing is Saturday, Oct. 27 at 10:59 p.m. ET.
Why is the Powerball jackpot so big?
Powerball jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. The last time a winning jackpot was drawn was on August 11.
What are the odds of winning the Powerball?
Overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.
How do you play the Powerball?
Tickets have six numbers, all of which must be matched to win the jackpot. You can choose your own six numbers or have them randomly assigned. Each number goes from 1 to 69, except for the final number which ranges from 1 to 26.
Powerball is played in 44 states, Washington DC, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. Tickets may be purchased for $2.
Who won the Mega Millions?
We don't yet know the identity of the person who won the estimated $1.5 billion jackpot on Tuesday, but we know they are in South Carolina, which is one of the states where you can claim your winnings anonymously if you choose.
What are the biggest lottery jackpots ever?
Tuesday's drawing is both the largest Mega Millions drawing ever and the second largest overall lottery jackpot.
The highest jackpot in U.S. history was a Powerball drawing of $1.586 billion in 2016.
