Powerball Results: Winning numbers drawn for $750M lottery jackpot

Lottery fever heated up once again Saturday night. The estimated jackpot for Saturday's Powerball drawing was $750 million, among the largest lottery drawings in U.S. history.This came just days after a single winner of the Mega Millions scored an estimated $1.5 billion jackpot, the second largest.Saturday's cash option is $428.6 million.Tickets have six numbers, all of which must be matched to win the jackpot. You can choose your own six numbers or have them randomly assigned. Each number goes from 1 to 69, except for the final number which ranges from 1 to 26.Powerball is played in 44 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. Tickets may be purchased for $2.For every drawing, the overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.Wednesday's winning numbers were:No one hit all six numbers.There were seven tickets claiming the second-tier prize, which is worth $1 million, by getting the first five numbers correct. The tickets were sold in Arizona, Florida, Kentucky, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, and Wisconsin.Powerball jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. The last time a winning jackpot was drawn was on August 11 when a man from Staten Island, New York, won $245.6 million. There have been 20 drawings since then without a winner.Tuesday's drawing was both the largest Mega Millions drawing ever and the second largest overall lottery jackpot.The highest jackpot in U.S. history was a Powerball drawing of $1.586 billion in January of 2016.Don't be disappointed if you didn't match the winning numbers for the $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot - there's still big money on the line with tonight's Powerball lottery drawing.The cash option, after the government takes its cut, is $428.6 million.The jackpot is the third largest in Powerball history, and the sixth largest in U.S. lottery history.Despite the tough odds, they're actually a little better than the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot.Powerball's current estimated $750 million prize refers to the annuity option paid over 29 years. Most winners take the cash option.