Powerball winning numbers drawn for $730M jackpot

The Powerball jackpot is the fifth-largest ever
Thanks to math and bad luck, lottery players have another shot at a giant jackpot Wednesday night as a $730 million Powerball prize is on the line.

Wednesday's winning numbers are: 53, 60,40,68,69, Powerball= 22



The Powerball jackpot is the fifth-largest ever, and comes only a day after nobody won the even-larger Mega Millions prize, which now stands at $970 million.

It's the first time both lottery jackpots have topped $700 million. The biggest prize was a $1.58 billion Powerball jackpot won by three people in 2016. And the second biggest was a Mega Millions of $1.537 billion hit by one ticket in South Carolina in 2018.

No one has won either of the jackpots since mid-September, allowing the prizes to grow steadily for months. Such a long stretch without a winner is rare but also reflects the incredibly small odds of winning - one in 292.2 million for Powerball and one in 302.5 million for Mega Millions.

Those prizes also would be subject to federal taxes, and most states would take a cut as well.

A look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:


1. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

2. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, South Carolina)
3. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, Wisconsin)
4. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)
5. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)
6. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)

7. $648 million, Mega Millions, Dec. 17, 2013 (two tickets, from California and Georgia)
8. $590.5 million, Powerball, May 18, 2013 (one ticket, from Florida)
9. $587.5 million, Powerball, Nov. 28, 2012 (two tickets, from Arizona and Missouri)
10. $564.1 million, Powerball, Feb. 11, 2015 (three tickets, from North Carolina, Puerto Rico and Texas)

ABC OTV contributed to this report.
