Powerball's First Millionaire of 2020 revealed on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest'

NEW YORK CITY -- Powerball's First Millionaire of the Decade was revealed early Wednesday morning during "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" on ABC.

Blaine Marston from Maine took home $1 million after a drawing seen by millions on live television.

Country artist Jessie James Decker hosted the event and provided live updates throughout ABC's live telecast of the New Year's celebration leading up to the big reveal

More than 300 people from across the country got the opportunity to fly to New York City to witness the much-anticipated jackpot drawing in person.

It took place just after midnight at the Edison Ballroom in New York's Theater District.

The event followed a special drawing Sunday night which named the five finalists eligible to win the big prize.

The finalists were:
1. Blaine Marston, from Howland, Maine
2. Cathie Ritchie, from Nampa, Idaho
3. Rigoberto Hernandez Solorzano, from Tennessee
4. Cecil Royce, from Albuquerque, New Mexico

5. Kai Nichols, from White Plains, New York

The contestants came from all over the country where Powerball is played, including Indiana, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Virginia.

This year marked the 48th anniversary of "Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve," which has been billed as America's biggest celebration of the year, including more than five hours of special performances and reports on New Year's celebrations from around the globe.

Ryan Seacrest hosted the prime time festivities on ABC for his 15th year and led the traditional countdown to midnight from Times Square in New York City.

For more information on the First POWERBALL Millionaire of the Year drawing, please visit www.powerballrockineve.com.
