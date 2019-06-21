Cash 5 jackpot win worth over $750K split among Raleigh family of seven

The Knudsen family claimed their prizes Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. They shared the $777,769 jackpot seven ways.
After state and federal tax withholdings, they won the following:
- Karl Knudsen of Raleigh: $22,011
- John Knudsen of Raleigh: $88,044
- Karen Debnam of Raleigh: $88,044
- Kristin Koegel of Clayton: $88,044
- Katherine Knudsen of Cary: $88,044
- Kristoffer Knudsen of Raleigh: $88,044
- Kathy Knudsen of Raleigh: $88,044
Cash 5 is a statewide draw game that gives players the chance to win a jackpot every single night. Tickets cost $1 and players can buy tickets at most lottery retailers and through Online Play on the lottery's website.
The jackpot for Friday's Cash 5 drawing is $436,000.