Cash 5 jackpot win worth over $750K split among Raleigh family of seven

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Seven lucky members of a Raleigh family won a $777,769 Carolina Cash 5 jackpot.The Knudsen family claimed their prizes Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. They shared the $777,769 jackpot seven ways.After state and federal tax withholdings, they won the following:Cash 5 is a statewide draw game that gives players the chance to win a jackpot every single night. Tickets cost $1 and players can buy tickets at most lottery retailers and through Online Play on the lottery's website.The jackpot for Friday's Cash 5 drawing is $436,000.