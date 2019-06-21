lottery

Cash 5 jackpot win worth over $750K split among Raleigh family of seven

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Seven lucky members of a Raleigh family won a $777,769 Carolina Cash 5 jackpot.

The Knudsen family claimed their prizes Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. They shared the $777,769 jackpot seven ways.

After state and federal tax withholdings, they won the following:

  • Karl Knudsen of Raleigh: $22,011

  • John Knudsen of Raleigh: $88,044

  • Karen Debnam of Raleigh: $88,044

  • Kristin Koegel of Clayton: $88,044

  • Katherine Knudsen of Cary: $88,044

  • Kristoffer Knudsen of Raleigh: $88,044

  • Kathy Knudsen of Raleigh: $88,044


Cash 5 is a statewide draw game that gives players the chance to win a jackpot every single night. Tickets cost $1 and players can buy tickets at most lottery retailers and through Online Play on the lottery's website.

The jackpot for Friday's Cash 5 drawing is $436,000.
