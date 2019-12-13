Raleigh lottery winner to use money to care for 90-year-old mother

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh man who won the lottery plans to use the money to care for his 90-year-old mother.Alvin Richardson has been playing the lottery every day at the same J Food Mart on Simpkins Road in Raleigh for years.Finally, his perseverance paid off. He matched all 5 numbers in the Cash 5 drawing, beat the 1 in 962,598 odds and claiming a $273,027 jackpot."It's been a long time coming," Richardson said. "I've been playing since the beginning."Richardson said he and his siblings spend their free time taking care of their mother."We pull together as a family to help my mom," Richardson said of his brothers and sister. "So this'll help us do that."After taxes, Richardson took home a check for $193,167.If there's any money left over after helping his mom, Richardson said he'll probably use it to support his hobby of fixing up old vehicles.