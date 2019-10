Raleigh man wins $100,000 lottery scratch off, vows to help Hurricane Dorian victims

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A Raleigh man plans to use his lottery winnings to help those devastated by Hurricane Dorian. Jerry Wood won $100,000, no doubt a stroke of good fortune. However, he knows there are less fortunate in the state who are still recovering from the storm. With his newfound winnings, Wood feels compelled to help."There's a lot of people out on Ocracoke Island that still need help," Wood said. "We were able to help a little after it first hit, but now this puts us in a position to do more."Wood, a construction worker, stopped by the Quality Food Mart on South Main Street in Wake Forest on his way home from work. He got a $5 million Mega Cash scratch-off ticket. He went to his car and checked the ticket on the lottery app on his phone."When it said it was a winner I thought, 'Great! Maybe I won $1,000,'" Wood said. "When I scratched the front of the ticket, and saw that I won $100,000, I was in shock. I couldn't believe it."Wood called his wife and they went straight to lottery headquarters to claim their prize. After taxes, he took home $70,756. Wood says he'll also use the money to save for retirement.Twenty tornadoes were reported in the Carolinas from Dorian and it flooded homes at the Outer Banks , trapping some families.