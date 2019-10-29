Rents for multifamily apartments are rising faster in North Carolina's Raleigh-Durham area than they are across the nation.
The News & Observer of Raleigh reported Tuesday that average rent in the Research Triangle area is still less than it is nationwide. But the area has the faster rate of growth: 5.3 percent compared to the national pace of 3 percent.
That means it could be even more difficult to negotiate apartment rent in that part of the state.
The recent numbers come from RealPage, a real estate data company. RealPage economist Greg Willet said that robust growth in the local economy is fueling demand for both apartments and single-family homes.
The average rent in the Triangle is still about $1,174. That's lower than the national average of $1,416.
310,000 people in North Carolina are spending at least half of their income on housing
Rent in Raleigh and Durham rising at a faster rate than rest of the country
