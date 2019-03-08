Rideshare 'vomit fraud' can cost riders hundreds of dollars

New reports are popping up around the country of rideshare users being charged hundreds of dollars for rides that are only a few miles long.
It's a practice the Better Business Bureau says is known as "vomit fraud."
Rideshare companies like Uber and Lyft charge cleaning fees to any riders who may leave a mess in driver vehicles. The fees compensate drivers for the cost of cleaning up.
The BBB says there have been reports of drivers using fake photos and submitting claims to collect fees that can range up to $250.
Customers often have a hard time disputing the charges, so the BBB suggests reading driver reviews before taking a ride.
You should also take pictures before and after you get out of a vehicle. If you see an incorrect charge make sure to report it immediately.
