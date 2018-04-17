TROUBLESHOOTER

Scammers target cell phone users claiming account is suspended

It's another attempt by scammers to get your personal information and access to your account.

Scammers tried to get access to Scot Scheuring and his husband's cell phone account with AT&T.

Scot says his husband got the call but let it go to voicemail.



The message claimed their account with AT&T had been suspended and they must call 1-800-441-0500 to reactivate it.

Scot said his husband called him in a panic. "The bill had just been paid so I couldn't figure out why it had been suspended. I've been a customer for twenty years and never had any problems with the account and couldn't figure out why it had been suspended," said Scot's husband.

Before calling the number back, Scot said he spotted a red flag.

"The callback number is not AT&T. While it's close, it's two numbers off. A lot of people could fall for it. Watch what you are doing," said Scot.

AT&T does alert customers of these types of scams on their website.

To learn more about the scams out there click here.

This scam is not unique just to AT&T; scammers are taking advantage of any opportunity.

If you get a call, text, or email threatening a disconnection or a problem with your account, hang up and look at your bill and find the right number to call.
