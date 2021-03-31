Personal Finance

Spring Lake man wins $100K weeks after winning $5K in different lottery game

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Spring Lake man won a $100,000 lottery jackpot just weeks after hauling in $5,000 in another lottery game.

Henry Harvey has now made some serious cash off $10 and $25 scratch off tickets.

"Two weeks ago, I won $5,000 there on a $10 scratch off," he said. "So, this time, when I scratched off and saw I won, I was extremely happy and surprised."

Harvey claimed his main prize Tuesday in Raleigh. He took home $70,757 after taxes.

"It was a shock," he said. "Still is!"

Harvey told lottery officials he plans to put most of his winnings in his savings.
