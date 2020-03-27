Coronavirus

Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill

By Grace Manthey and John Kelly
The vast majority of Americans are set to get direct payments from the federal government as early as next month under a $2.2 trillion economic rescue package passed by the U.S. House today in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The stimulus bill provides money and other relief to companies and workers hit hardest by the sudden economic trouble that has followed the outbreak. Among them: direct payments of $1,200 to individual taxpayers, with $500 for additional children, following a complex formula that reduces payments for those earning higher incomes.

RELATED: How is coronavirus spread? Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak

Using the guidelines spelled out in the bill, we're providing a calculator to help you figure out the amount that you're likely to receive.



Click here to launch the calculator in a new window.

Coronavirus crisis: Employment attorney answers questions on worker's rights amid pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Employment attorney Angela Reddock-Wright answered questions about workers' options if they lose their jobs or have their hours dramatically reduced during the coronavirus crisis.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financehealthpersonal financecoronavirusgovernmentfinancecongress
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Need help? Food stamps, other state benefits have never been higher
White House projects 100K to 240K US deaths from coronavirus
Trump's personal message for 'incredible' health care workers
Wake Co. Meals on Wheels launches Frozen Meal Delivery program
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 125 COVID-19 cases reported in Durham County
Answers to your COVID-19 & stay-at-home order questions
White House projects 100K to 240K US deaths from coronavirus
Rural hospitals facing issues much bigger than ventilators
Here's how the COVID-19 paid sick leave requirements work
Coronavirus isolation challenges addicts seeking help
Financial strains? Wake Co. charity can help you feed your pet
Show More
These are the coronavirus questions NC 2-1-1 call center is answering
Forced to close, Cary flower shops give away unsold flowers for good cause
Telemedicine explodes amid Coronavirus pandemic
Wake County schools move closer to remote learning launch
28 students have COVID-19 after spring break in Cabo
More TOP STORIES News