PERSONAL FINANCE

Students pay more fees for school sponsored bank accounts, report says

EMBED </>More Videos

A newly released report shows millions of college students may be paying more for school sponsored bank accounts.

By and Tonya Simpson
A newly released report shows millions of college students may be paying more for school sponsored bank accounts.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) looked at marketing agreements between financial institutions and 573 colleges during the 2016-2017 school year. The report includes information from the University of North Carolina, East Carolina University, and Coastal Carolina.

CFPB said the report raises some concerns about the agreements and if they create a conflict of interest that results in higher fees. The bureau found students paid more than $27 million in fees during the 2016-17 school year.

Data shows Wells Fargo charged the highest average fee per active account at $46.99. The bureau also found that banks that paid colleges to promote their accounts had higher average fees than the banks that did not do paid promotion.

Students who are interested in opening bank accounts should make sure to read all of the fine print or ask for information about account maintenance fees.

You should also make sure you know how much you could be charged for overdrafts or returned checks. You can read the entire school sponsored bank account report here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financepersonal financeschoolcollegebank
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Troubleshooter investigation leads to jail time for Raleigh contractor
Taken for a ride: How to avoid bad fuel when you fill up
$1 billion lost in romance scams, Better Business Bureau says
Person wins $2M lottery ticket in Kings Mountain
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Meet the Uber driver behind the 'wildest party ride' in Raleigh
'No time to react:' Pedestrian struck in downtown Raleigh
Hero dog breaks out of home, saves family from gas leak
70 today, 40s tomorrow: Cold weather pushes back into Raleigh
1 hospitalized, 7 more injured by Boiling Water Challenge, doctor says
Deputies find body while searching for missing person in Edgecombe Co.
NC cross swept away by Hurricane Michael washes up on FL beach
Durham police investigating homicide after man shot in passenger seat of car
Show More
Durham Police: Stray bullet strikes woman in home
Cirque du Soleil to Valentine's Day with goats, things to do this weekend
NJ man accused of faking slip and fall pleads not guilty
Police demand Google to remove checkpoint warnings in Waze app
ON CAMERA: Agents send minors into stores for booze in crackdown
More News