Three coupon apps you need to save at your favorite stores

Saving money can be as easy as opening up an app on your phone!

Saving money can be as easy as opening up an app on your phone!

Here's a list of apps that could help you save money at your favorite stores.

RetailMeNot: This 4.8-star rated app allows for a quick and easy search of deals happening not only in stores but online.

Simply open the app, search for the store you're in, and find what coupons are being offered.

If there is an in-store offer, coupons come with a barcode that can easily be scanned directly for your mobile device.

This app also reveals what deals are happening online.

Flipp: This popular, 4.7-star rated app shows current, weekly savings from your favorite grocery store.

This app is more store-based and is organized in that fashion. The app allows for users to create a shopping list.

Think of it as a mobile Sunday newspaper with the weekly circular.

Coupons.com: This 4.8-star rated mobile app is similar to flip but is organized in a different fashion.

It also reveals which companies allow for receipts to be submitted which could mean more money back in your pocket.
