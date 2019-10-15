Troubleshooter helps Wake County residents get refunds after fence company shuts down

A Triangle fence company closed up shop leaving customers asking "where's our money?"I've heard from several viewers all with the same story about Robco Fence & Deck. They say they paid deposits to Robco to put a fence in their yard, but the job didn't get done and they couldn't get in touch with anyone from Robco.Clinton and Jenny Tierney paid Robco $2,754 in September for a fence at their new home in Apex. After paying the 50 percent deposit, they said that despite countless emails and phone calls to the company, they did not get a response.When Clinton finally went to Robco's Raleigh office on Gavin Street, he found no one at the business and the gate locked.It was the same story for Raleigh homeowner Dana DeTurk. Through a financing company, she paid Robco 20 percent down for a new fence on her home, also in September. After paying $912.49, she also didn't hear anything more from Robco.I also heard from three more of Robco's customers in the same situation.With no answers at Robco's Raleigh office, I emailed several company representatives and while Robco didn't get back to me, they did issue refunds to several customers, including the Tierneys who said they are very happy to get back their $2,754. DeTurk is still waiting to hear about her refund, and she said she is also working with the financing company.Robco also recently sent this email to its customers.The Troubleshooter Takeaway to remember is when you sign a contract and you have to put money down, try to pay via credit card so this way you can dispute the charges if you have problems like these.